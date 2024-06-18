On Friday June 21, the From My House in Da House event makes a comeback with a DJ set by Giovannino in Piazza Cola di Rienzo.
From My House in Da House was created by Giovannino as a way to bring Romans back to the spaces that they have been pushed out of. In past versions, Giovannino has taken over balconies in the historical center, reviving spaces that have been losing their identities to tourism. Thanks to a DJ set from a window, From My House In Da House brings together those people that once made these places and piazzas magical.
Giovannino is known for spinning vinyls and will have the whole square dancing from 5.30pm to 11:00pm. He will play music from the balcony of the Palazzo that houses Frame by Frame, media company leader in post- production and visual effects, overlooking the Piazza.
General Info
View on Map
From My House in Da House Event
Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 27, 00193 Roma RM, Italia
