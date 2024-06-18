On Friday June 21, the From My House in Da House event makes a comeback with a DJ set by Giovannino in Piazza Cola di Rienzo.

From My House in Da House was created by Giovannino as a way to bring Romans back to the spaces that they have been pushed out of. In past versions, Giovannino has taken over balconies in the historical center, reviving spaces that have been losing their identities to tourism. Thanks to a DJ set from a window, From My House In Da House brings together those people that once made these places and piazzas magical.

Giovannino is known for spinning vinyls and will have the whole square dancing from 5.30pm to 11:00pm. He will play music from the balcony of the Palazzo that houses Frame by Frame, media company leader in post- production and visual effects, overlooking the Piazza.

Born from the collaboration between Frame by Frame and From My House in Da House, with the sponsorship of Municipio I Roma Centro and the participation of local businesses Taco Libre and Il Piccolo Diavolo, the event - in partnership with the association Komen Italia - is committed to supporting the fundraising efforts for breast cancer research.

Thanks to music, the community of Romans that the city has lost in recent years can dance in the piazza once again.