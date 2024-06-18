26.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 June 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. From My House in Da House Event
What's on Live Music

From My House in Da House Event

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

On Friday June 21, the From My House in Da House event makes a comeback with a DJ set by Giovannino in Piazza Cola di Rienzo.

From My House in Da House was created by Giovannino as a way to bring Romans back to the spaces that they have been pushed out of.  In past versions, Giovannino has taken over balconies in the historical center, reviving spaces that have been losing their identities to tourism.  Thanks to a DJ set from a window, From My House In Da House brings together those people that once made these places and piazzas magical.

Giovannino is known for spinning vinyls and will have the whole square dancing from 5.30pm to 11:00pm. He will play music from the balcony of the Palazzo that houses Frame by Frame, media company leader in post- production and visual effects, overlooking the Piazza.  

Born from the collaboration between Frame by Frame and From My House in Da House, with the sponsorship of Municipio I Roma Centro and the participation of local businesses Taco Libre and Il Piccolo Diavolo, the event - in partnership with the association Komen Italia - is committed to supporting the fundraising efforts for breast cancer research.

Thanks to music, the community of Romans that the city has lost in recent years can dance in the piazza once again.

General Info

Address Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 27, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

From My House in Da House Event

Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 27, 00193 Roma RM, Italia

AUR Summer 24 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR Summer 24 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Live Music

Rome sunset concert & picnic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Vitala Festival: Rome Sunset Concert and Picnic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Roma Summer Fest 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Rome concert: Vox Mundi - A Tribute to traditional Music & Song

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Beat Generation concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Rome evening of festive music

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -