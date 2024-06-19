32.7 C
What's on Theatre

English-language theatre in Rome: Peter and the Starcatcher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

In collaboration with the University of Louisiana and The English Theatre of Rome, the Teatro Arciliuto presents Peter and the Starcatcher from 20-29 June.

A play by Rick Elise based on a novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, with music by Wayne Barker, the English-language production is directed by Carl Granieri.

Peter and the Starcatcher tells the tale of a young orphan who ultimately becomes Peter Pan, in a wildly theatrical adaptation of marauding pirates, jungle tyrants, and unwilling comrades that playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of love and duty.

The showtimes are: 20, 21 June 20.00, 22 June 14.00 and 20.00, 26, 27, 28 June 20.00, 29 June 14.00 and 20.00.

For more information and to book tickets see The English Theatre of Rome website.

Teatro Arciliuto is located in Piazza Montevecchio 5, near Piazza Navona.

General Info

Address Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

English-language theatre in Rome: Peter and the Starcatcher

Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

