Nick Cave to perform in Pompeii

Tickets for Nick Cave's Pompeii show sell out in 45 minutes.

Nick Cave is to perform in the ancient amphitheatre of Pompeii on 19 July 2025 as part of a summer tour of Italy, with tickets for the historic solo concert selling out instantly on Friday.

The Australian musician, best known for fronting the rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, is famed for his intense live performances and dark, poetic lyrics.

His work spans a wide range of genres, including post-punk, alternative rock and blues, with some of his greatest hits including The Mercy Seat, Red Right Hand and Into My Arms.

As part of his Italian tour, Cave will also perform at the Lucca Summer Festival on 17 July and in Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica, for the Roma Summer Fest, on 21 and 22 July.

Photo credit: Jack Flynn / Shutterstock.com.