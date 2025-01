Ed Sheeran returns to Rome in 2025.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform a concert at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 14 June 2025 as part of his Mathematics European Tour.

Known for his hybrid pop and R&B sound, with his soulful lyrics and mellow voice, Sheeran has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.

He has had major international success with singles such as Perfect, Thinking Out Loud and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.