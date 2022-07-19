Irish Film Festa returns to Rome's Casa del Cinema this summer

Part Two of the 2022 Irish Film Festa.

The Irish Film Festa is back in Rome this summer, from 20-24 July, for the second part of the festival dedicated to films from Ireland.

The IFF will return to its usual venue at the Casa del Cinema, in Villa Borghese, with movies screened under the stars in the open-air Ettore Scola arena as well as indoors.

Films are screened in their original language versions, with Italian subtitles, and entry is free. 

The festival opens on Wednesday 20 July with a welcome address from Ireland's ambassador to Italy, Patricia O'Brien at 21.00, followed by a screening of the documentary Breaking Out, with director Michael McCormack and composer Maurice Seezer in attendance.

On Thursday 21 July at 21.00 the festival will screen Wolf, with director Nathalie Biancheri, preceded by the short film An Irish Goodbye, with directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

On Friday 22 July at 19.00 in the Sala Deluxe indoor theatre there will be a screening of Young Plato, together with director Neasa Ní Chianáin and producer David Rane.

Later that night, at 21.00, the outdoor arena will show Nightride in the presence of director Stephen Fingleton, preceded by the short film Nothing to Declare, with director Garret Daly.

On Saturday 23 July, at 19.00, the Sala Deluxe will show 50 Years of the Troubles, a documentary by B.H. Martin.

At 21.00 there will be an outdoor screening of Redemption of a Rogue with actor Aaron Monaghan in attendance, preceded by the short film Memento Mori, along with director Paul O’Flanagan.

On Sunday 24 July, at 19.00, there will be an indoor screening of The Wind That Shakes The Barley by Ken Loach, while the festival concludes outside at 21.00 with Boys from County Hell, preceded by the short film The Bridge with director Mark Symth in attendance.

The Irish Film Festa is produced by the cultural association Archimedia in collaboration with the Irish Film Institute; with the support of Culture Ireland, Screen Ireland and with the patronage of the Irish embassy in Italy.

For full details see website.

 

General Info

Address Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Irish Film Festa returns to Rome's Casa del Cinema this summer

Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

