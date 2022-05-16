Irish Film Festa 2022: Rome festival of Irish cinema

2022 edition of film festival will be held in cinema, outdoors and in streaming.

The Irish Film Festa returns to Rome in 2022, taking place in two stages during May and July at its usual venue, the Casa del Cinema in the Villa Borghese park.

The first part of the festival, from 21-22 May, will see films screened in the Casa del Cinema as well as in streaming, while the second stage, from 20-24 July, will be held both indoors and outdoors.

Artistic director Susanna Pellis said that while the "atypical programming" is far from the traditional appointment in March, the programme allows the festival to use new ways of showing films - streaming and outdoor screenings - that have been "tested successfully over the last two years."

On the May weekend, viewers will be able to see four films at the Casa del Cinema; while the short films in competition will be available both in the theatre and in streaming.

Pellis said that one of the two days will be dedicated to cinema in the Irish language, with a tribute to Cartoon Saloon with the screening of WolfWalkers (by Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart), the most recent of the Oscar-nominated films from the Kilkenny animation studio.

The festival will also welcome the award-winning Irish actor and director Tristan Heanue who will present the screening of Broken Law by Paddy Slattery, in which he plays the lead role.

Other films to look out for include Foscadh (Shelter) by Seán Breathnach; and Róise & Frank by Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy.

The 21-22 May segment of the festival includes a competition for short films, with 20 titles in three categories: fiction, animation and documentary.

The short films will be screened at the Casa del Cinema and will be simultaneously available in streaming until 25 May on the IFI International website.

The competition will also include an Audience Award, with spectators able to vote online.

The July programme of the Irish Film Festa, which will involve the Teatro all'Aperto of the Casa del Cinema in Rome, will be announced nearer the time.

Films are screened in their original language versions, with Italian subtitles, and entry is free. For full details see website.

Irish Film Festa is produced by the cultural association Archimedia in collaboration with the Irish Film Institute; with the support of Culture Ireland, Screen Ireland and with the patronage of the Irish embassy in Italy.