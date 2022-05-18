Kiki Smith exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Kiki Smith's exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome, from 31 May to July, is inspired by the archaic cultures and rites of the Mediterranean.

As well as paintings depicting the cosmos and the night sky, the show includes bronze sculptures - among the most complex of Smith’s career - of animals, birds, sirens, and offerings to the gods.

A number of these works were particularly influenced by the myths of the Greek islands, where Smith had a solo show at the Deste Foundation on Hydra in 2019.

For exhibition details see Galleria Lorcan O'Neill website.

Cover image: Siren by Kiki Smith, bronze, 2019.