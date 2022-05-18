Kiki Smith exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Kiki Smith's exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome, from 31 May to July, is inspired by the archaic cultures and rites of the Mediterranean.

As well as paintings depicting the cosmos and the night sky, the show includes bronze sculptures - among the most complex of Smith’s career - of animals, birds, sirens, and offerings to the gods.

A number of these works were particularly influenced by the myths of the Greek islands, where Smith had a solo show at the Deste Foundation on Hydra in 2019.

For exhibition details see Galleria Lorcan O'Neill website.

Cover image: Siren by Kiki Smith, bronze, 2019.

General Info

Address Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Kiki Smith exhibition at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76936
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Titian paintings at Galleria Borghese

Rome's MAXXI pays tribute to famed Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin
Exhibitions

Rome's MAXXI pays tribute to famed Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2022
Exhibitions

Rome hosts World Press Photo Exhibition 2022

Rome exhibition charts video art in Italy
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition charts video art in Italy

Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney

What you need to know about the Art Biennale in Venice
Art

What you need to know about the Art Biennale in Venice

Rome exhibition displays doodles of famed artists
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition displays doodles of famed artists

Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now

Rome to host Super Baroque exhibition at Scuderie
Exhibitions

Rome to host Super Baroque exhibition at Scuderie

Rome's government before Caesar: Exhibition at Capitoline Museums
Exhibitions

Rome's government before Caesar: Exhibition at Capitoline Museums

Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome
Exhibitions

Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Guido Reni exhibition at Rome's Galleria Borghese
Exhibitions

Guido Reni exhibition at Rome's Galleria Borghese

Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante
Exhibitions

Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome

Rome exhibition of Calogero Cascio photographs
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Calogero Cascio photographs