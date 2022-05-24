Robert Doisneau exhibition at Ara Pacis in Rome

The Ara Pacis Museum in Rome hosts an exhibition dedicated to the legendary French photographer Robert Doisneau from 28 May until 4 September.

Curated by Gabriel Bauret, the exhibition comprises more than 130 black and white photographs from the collection of the Atelier Robert Doisneau in Montrouge.

The images on display capture the daily life and emotions of men and women who lived in Paris in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, the most prolific period for Doisneau who was a champion of French humanist photography and a pioneer of photojournalism.