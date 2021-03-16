Irish Film Festa goes digital with Silver Stream edition

Irish Film Festa Silver Stream edition launches on St Patrick's Day.

The Irish Film Festa, the only Italian film festival dedicated entirely to Irish cinema and culture, will be hosted on the all-new IFI International streaming service from 17-21 March.

The 12th edition of the festival, which is normally held at Rome’s Casa del Cinema, goes digital due to the covid-19 crisis and is presented in partnership with Dublin’s Irish Film Institute.

Under the helm of artistic director Susanna Pellis, the festival offers Italy three feature films in streaming, each one in the original language with Italian subtitles.

Wildfire by Cathy Brady

The historical drama Arracht (Monster) by Tom Sullivan and the documentary The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine by Ruán Magan provide different points of view the Great Irish Famine which – between 1845 and 1855 – caused the deaths of one million Irish people and the forced emigration of another two million.

Arracht by Tom Sullivan

The third film, Wildfire by Cathy Brady, is set in contemporary northern Ireland in a border town and features the reunion between two sisters, exposing old secrets and forcing the family and the entire community to address the trauma of the past.

The festival programme will be available in streaming from Wednesday 17 to Sunday 21 March on the global IFI International streaming service. Viewing is possible only from Italy, full viewing details see IFI International website.