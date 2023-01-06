13.8 C
Fri, 06 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Irish Film Festa

Irish Film Festa screens Redemption of a Rogue

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Irish Film Festa is holding a special screening of Philip Doherty’s debut feature Redemption of a Rogue on Friday 6 January at 18.30 at the Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese.

Philip Doherty is an award-winning Irish playwright, theatre director and filmmaker; Redemption of a Rogue, a black comedy about a prodigal son returning to his hometown to seek salvation for his sins, premiered in 2020 at the Galway Film Fleadh where it won Best Irish Film and Best Irish First Feature.

Leading actor Aaron Monaghan introduced Redemption of a Rogue as “dark, unique, Irish, something special” to the audience of the Casa del Cinema where the film was screened outdoors by the Irish Film Festa last summer.

“Something truly special: Redemption of a Rogue is one of the best Irish films of recent years", said Irish Film Festa artistic director Susanna Pellis.

The movie will be screened in its original version with Italian subtitles, and entrance is free. For details see IFF website.

Address Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Irish Film Festa screens Redemption of a Rogue

Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

