Sun, 08 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Masterpieces Saved from War

By: Wanted in Rome

Arte Liberata 1937-1947: Capolavori salvati dalla guerra.

Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale presents Arte Liberata 1937-1947: Masterpieces Saved from War, a major exhibition running until 10 April.

The show comprises more than 100 masterpieces saved during world war two, displayed alongside photographs, documents and audio archives.

At the centre of the exhibition is the farsighted action of superintendents and fine arts officials who, assisted by art historians and Vatican authorities, undertook to safeguard artistic and cultural heritage from the threat of war.

Some of the highlights include the Discus Thrower (Discobolus Lancellotti), Titian's Danaë, Santa Palazia by Guercino, portraits of Alessandro Manzoni by Francesco Hayez and Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the Younger, the Crucifixion by Luca Signorelli and the Senigallia Madonna by Piero della Francesca.

Curated by Luigi Gallo and Raffaella Morselli, the show came together thanks to the collaboration of 40 museums and institutions.

For exhibition details and visiting information see Scuderie website. Cover image: Madonna di Senigallia (detail) by Piero della Francesca.

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

