A free online program for January: ‘Protecting Our Future - An Introduction to Cultural Heritage.'

The American University of Rome’s (AUR) Master’s program in Cultural Heritage is delivering a free e-course over six evenings in January.

‘Protecting Our Future - An Introduction to Cultural Heritage’ is a short, non-credit-bearing, free e-course that will introduce the topical and important field of Cultural Heritage.



Using a combination of presentations, discussions, and conversations, the course will explore the roles played by different types of heritage professionals as they confront the challenges of preserving our natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

There will be six one-hour online meetings on Jan 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26, beginning at 18.30 Rome time (CET). An optional reading/video list is available for those who want to explore the subject more deeply.

A certificate of attendance can be obtained for anyone who attends a minimum of 80% of the course.

Sign up to attend and learn something new in January: https://enrol.aur.edu/free-introduction-to-cultural-heritage/

Course Descriptions & Schedule

JAN 10, 2023. MUSEUMS - KEEPERS OF KNOWLEDGE OR TRAFFICKERS IN STOLEN GOODS?

All over the western world, museums are being asked to return items that have been illicitly acquired. How did these objects end up in reputable museums? What was the impact on the countries of origin of losing their cultural heritage? And how can we stop this from happening in the future?

JAN 12, 2023. INDIGENOUS CULTURES AND RESTORATIVE JUSTICE.

Indigenous communities throughout the world have faced many threats to their culture and their very existence. Historically many lost their land and cultural artifacts to colonizers, and today they are threatened by development. How can heritage professionals help them to maintain their culture, recover their territory and investigate the historical crimes committed against them?

JAN 17, 2023. PREPARING FOR DISASTER.

Heritage today is at risk of destruction as never before from conflict, natural disasters, and increased erosion caused by climate change. How can heritage sites prepare for this? What kind of training do heritage professionals need? What can and cannot be saved, and how do we decide where to direct our resources?

JAN 19, 2023. CULTURAL HERITAGE AND TOURISM.

Cultural heritage sites now have more visitors than they have ever had. Heritage sites initially welcomed the increased revenue, but as visitor numbers continued to rise beyond sustainable numbers, what was seen as a boon started to become an uncontrollable disaster. How can we develop sustainable tourism? Does the Covid pandemic allow us to reset the clock? What lessons can the rest of the world learn from the example of Venice?

JAN 24, 2023. CULTURAL HERITAGE AND DEVELOPMENT.



Urban heritage is often seen as a barrier to economic development but used in the right way, historic centers can be drivers of economic growth, becoming centers of culture, attracting creative industries, and the site of major festivals and international events. How do we balance the competing interests of heritage and the contemporary population? How do we prevent the museumification of our historic cities and create vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable urban communities with a good standard of living for the inhabitants?

JAN 26, 2023. PEACEBUILDING AND HERITAGE.

Despite the efforts of the international community, wholesale damage to cultural sites remains a consequence of conflict, and the destruction is not only collateral damage: Cultural symbols are weaponized and deliberately targeted to undermine an opposing group or even as part of a long-term strategy of cultural genocide. Is there a way of rebuilding that can help long-term community healing? What should be the priorities? How should the dead be remembered? Who should make the decisions on rebuilding? These are all crucial questions that need to be addressed in building the road to future peace.

