Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
TEDxRoma 2023: Third Self

TEDxRoma presents Third Self, a day-long series of talks about the rapid technological transformation of the world around us, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome on Saturday 21 January.

Guest speakers will address questions such as: What is changing in our emotions and in our thoughts? What is becoming new culture and what are we leaving behind? Is it time to delegate our critical thinking to machines? What will be our new weaknesses and aspirations in the human third dimension? And what opportunities should we seize – or perhaps better, start building?

The talks, scheduled from 10.00 until late afternoon, will be offered by 18 "great thinkers and visionaries of our age" who will reflect on this "new human destiny" in both a local and global context.

Talks will be in Italian and English. Simultaneous translation into Italian and English will be available for each talk and can be enjoyed free of charge through headphones.

There is limited seating for the event, which takes place in the Sala Sinopoli, and tickets must be purchased online.

For full details, including the guest speakers, see TEDxRoma website.

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

