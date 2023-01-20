Roman Republic exhibition in Rome

La Roma della Repubblica. Il racconto dell’Archeologia.

The Capitoline Museums presents The Rome of the Republic - an exhibition of Roman artefacts from the fifth century BC to the middle of the first century BC - at Palazzo Caffarelli until 24 September.

Through a series of archaeological themes and contexts, the exhibition brings to life the characters and transformations of Roman society over the course of five centuries, from the birth of the Republic to the creation of the Empire.

The roughly 1,800 artefacts on display - made from terracotta, ceramics, bronze and stone - mostly come from municipal collections and many of them are usually hidden away in storage.

For full exhibition details see Musei Capitolini website.