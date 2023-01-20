4.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Roman Republic exhibition in Rome
What's on Exhibitions

Roman Republic exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

La Roma della Repubblica. Il racconto dell’Archeologia.

The Capitoline Museums presents The Rome of the Republic - an exhibition of Roman artefacts from the fifth century BC to the middle of the first century BC - at Palazzo Caffarelli until 24 September.

Through a series of archaeological themes and contexts, the exhibition brings to life the characters and transformations of Roman society over the course of five centuries, from the birth of the Republic to the creation of the Empire.

The roughly 1,800 artefacts on display - made from terracotta, ceramics, bronze and stone - mostly come from municipal collections and many of them are usually hidden away in storage.

For full exhibition details see Musei Capitolini website.

General Info

Address Piazzale Caffarelli, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Roman Republic exhibition in Rome

Piazzale Caffarelli, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Exhibitions

Rome exhibition recalls silent beauty of Eternal City during lockdown

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Masterpieces Saved from War

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Motherhood: Marta Jovanović at Maja Arte Contemporanea

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Power of Women: Rome exhibition by Shepard Fairey aka Obey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Karin Kneffel exhibition at Gagosian Gallery Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Visual Diary by Liana Miuccio

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Virginia Woolf and Bloomsbury in Rome exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -