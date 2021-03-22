Live lectures at the American University in Rome

For this year, the American University of Rome has moved their in-house lecture series online, offering live lectures with some of Europe’s leading academics, with four live sessions with the invited speakers and the Director of the Communications and Digital Media program at AUR. 

The online lecture series was popular last semester.  It attracted participants from around the world, and you can watch the lectures even if you’re not an enrolled student.

For an idea of the breadth of lectures on offer in this series titled “The 2021 Future Media Lecture Series”, have a look at the upcoming program .

The next event “The Future of Work” is on 24 March at 7:00 pm. 

If you'd like to receive the Zoom links to a chosen event please make sure to register on the AUR website, just click on the above 

In the main photo: Dr Carsten Sørensen
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74137
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

The American University of Rome: Rula Jebreal discusses Khashoggi interview
Lectures

The American University of Rome: Rula Jebreal discusses Khashoggi interview

BBC Global Questions in Rome: Politics and the People: A Divided Europe
Lectures

BBC Global Questions in Rome: Politics and the People: A Divided Europe

The Revolutionary Role of Data Science: Transforming Lives, from Rome to Harvard
Lectures

The Revolutionary Role of Data Science: Transforming Lives, from Rome to Harvard

Marymount Talks
Lectures

Marymount Talks

American University of Rome: The Rise (and Fall) of Demagogues
Lectures

American University of Rome: The Rise (and Fall) of Demagogues

Boom on Books: Irma Boom in conversation with Hou Hanru
Lectures

Boom on Books: Irma Boom in conversation with Hou Hanru

Crescere con più lingue, ecco il futuro!
Lectures

Crescere con più lingue, ecco il futuro!

Women and Leadership in the Creative Industries
Lectures

Women and Leadership in the Creative Industries

David Lubell at St Paul's Within the Walls
Lectures

David Lubell at St Paul's Within the Walls

Mediterranean Migration: From Ithaca to Pozzallo
Lectures

Mediterranean Migration: From Ithaca to Pozzallo

Banded in a Great Crusade: The British Clergy and the First World War
Lectures

Banded in a Great Crusade: The British Clergy and the First World War

Conference at Rome International School
Lectures

Conference at Rome International School

The Social Value of Beauty
Lectures

The Social Value of Beauty

Rula Jebreal: The American Election: Winners & Losers
Lectures

Rula Jebreal: The American Election: Winners & Losers

From Ulster to Rome: Hugh O'Neill symposium
Lectures

From Ulster to Rome: Hugh O'Neill symposium