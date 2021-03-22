Live lectures at the American University in Rome

For this year, the American University of Rome has moved their in-house lecture series online, offering live lectures with some of Europe’s leading academics, with four live sessions with the invited speakers and the Director of the Communications and Digital Media program at AUR.

The online lecture series was popular last semester. It attracted participants from around the world, and you can watch the lectures even if you’re not an enrolled student.

For an idea of the breadth of lectures on offer in this series titled “The 2021 Future Media Lecture Series”, have a look at the upcoming program .

The next event “The Future of Work” is on 24 March at 7:00 pm.

If you'd like to receive the Zoom links to a chosen event please make sure to register on the AUR website, just click on the above

In the main photo: Dr Carsten Sørensen