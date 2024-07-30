31.3 C
Tue, 30 July 2024
Rome hosts Philosophies under the Stars on the Palatine Hill

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

World Congress of Philosophy to be held in Rome.

For the first time Rome will host the World Congress of Philosophy, being held at La Sapienza University, with a parallel open-air event taking place on the Palatine Hill.

Titled Philosophies under the Stars, the free event will take place at the Stadio Palatino on three evenings - 3, 5 and 6 August - and will feature noted Italian and international guest speakers.

The event opens with Joyce Carol Oates, the American writer, poet, playwright and Princeton University professor, who will read an unpublished piece of text, followed by a conversation with Fabrizia Giuliani (Sapienza University) and an open discussion with the audience.

Guest speakers will address the themes "Inspiration", "Beyond Nature" and "Minds", accompanied by musicians, with the aim of broadening the scope of this year's congressional debate whose theme is Philosophy across Boundaries.

Other celebrated speakers on the programme include Yuk Hui (Erasmus University, Rotterdam), David Chalmers (New York University), Maximo Ibarra (Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA), Nathalie Tocci (IAI-Istituto Affari Internazionali, Acea), Maurizio Ferraris (University of Turin) and Sofia Bonicalzi (Roma Tre University).

Organised in collaboration with the city and the Parco archeologico del Colosseo, Philosophies under the Stars takes place in the sunken Palatine Stadium which was built by Emperor Domitian in the late first century AD.

 

The events will begin each evening at 21.00, with access to the Stadio Palatino from 20.30 (Via di San Gregorio 30).

Free entry without reservation with seats subject to availability. For full details see World Congress of Philosophy Rome website.

Cover image: Stadio Palatino foto ©Pasqualini, Musacchio MUSA.

General Info

Address Via di S. Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Rome hosts Philosophies under the Stars on the Palatine Hill

Via di S. Gregorio, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

