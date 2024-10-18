22.8 C
What's on Lectures

Andrea di Robilant to Discuss His Latest Book at Centro Studi Americani

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

On Tuesday, November 5th, at 18:30, The American University of Rome (AUR) will host an exciting event featuring Andrea di Robilant, renowned professor, journalist, and author, at Centro Studi Americani (via Michelangelo Caetani, 32 – 00186 Rome). Di Robilant will discuss his latest book, This Earthly Globe, which delves into the life of Renaissance book editor Giovambattista Ramusio and his groundbreaking geographical work Navigationi et Viaggi (Journeys and Navigations), published in Venice in 1550. The book has been hailed as a "narrative of novelistic resonance" by The Washington Post.

This event provides a rare opportunity to explore di Robilant’s insights into Renaissance geography, the political intrigues of the time, and the role of exploration in shaping modern Europe. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with the author about his life and works.

Register your attendance at forthcoming AUR events to be part of this enlightening discussion, held on the eve of the United States election.

Andrea di Robilant: A Life in History and Storytelling

Andrea di Robilant divides his time between Rome and Venice, where he teaches, writes, and explores historical narratives. Born in Italy, he studied history and politics at Columbia University and worked as a correspondent for La Repubblica and La Stampa during his time in the United States. He is an acclaimed author, with works such as A Venetian Affair, a New York Times "notable book of the year," and Autumn in Venice: Ernest Hemingway and His Last Muse.

His latest work, This Earthly Globe, brings to life the monumental efforts of Ramusio, who compiled a treasure trove of geographical knowledge that introduced Europeans to Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Through detailed narratives and previously classified reports, Ramusio's collection was the most comprehensive source of global knowledge during the Renaissance. 

Register your attendance at forthcoming AUR events

