Rome's Casa del Cinema shows movies outdoors this summer

Free film festival under the stars in Villa Borghese.

Rome's Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese hosts a free outdoor festival of Italian and foreign movies this summer, from 1 August until 8 September.

The festival under the stars will screen films in their original language version with subtitles, every night at 21.00, with no booking required.

The eclectic programme is divided into four themes: Summer Tales, Extraordinary Lives, Stories of Books and Radio Days.

The movies range from classics such as Roman Holiday and The Graduate to more recent films including Bohemian Rhapsody and Ennio.

For full details see Casa del Cinema website.