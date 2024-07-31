36 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 31 July 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome's Casa del Cinema shows movies outdoors this summer
What's on Cinema

Rome's Casa del Cinema shows movies outdoors this summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Free film festival under the stars in Villa Borghese.

Rome's Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese hosts a free outdoor festival of Italian and foreign movies this summer, from 1 August until 8 September.

The festival under the stars will screen films in their original language version with subtitles, every night at 21.00, with no booking required.

The eclectic programme is divided into four themes: Summer TalesExtraordinary LivesStories of Books and Radio Days.

The movies range from classics such as Roman Holiday and The Graduate to more recent films including Bohemian Rhapsody and Ennio.

For full details see Casa del Cinema website.

General Info

Address Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Casa del Cinema shows movies outdoors this summer

Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Cinema

Cannes movies showing in Rome cinemas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Rome hosts floating cinema festival in Villa Ada lake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

The Duke, screening on 3 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Rome's Irish Film Festa presents special online edition of short films

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Drive-In cinema comes to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 27 February - 4 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 20-26 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Cinema

Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 13-19 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -