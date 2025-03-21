17.5 C
What's on Irish Film Festa

Rome's Casa del Cinema hosts Irish Film Festa

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Irish Film Festa marks 16 years in Rome in 2025.

The Irish Film Festa, the festival dedicated to Irish cinema and culture, returns to Rome’s Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese from 26-30 March.

The event, now in its 16th edition, offers the public a wide selection of feature film premieres and meetings with filmmakers as well as a short-film competition.

The films are screened in their original language with Italian subtitles, with free entry to the venue until full capacity is reached.

This year's programme features 24 films, including feature movies and short films, 21 of which are Italian premieres, as well as a classic to rediscover, and the usual meetings with directors, actors and producers.

The festival's artistic director Susanna Pellis said this year's edition is focused "more than ever" on actors, hailing them as the "true treasure of Irish cinema", highlighting also the short films and documentaries on the 2025 programme.

Special guests include Pat Shortt, Peter Coonan, Eva Birthistle, Ciaran McMenamin, Hazel Doupe, Luke McManus, Dermot Malone and Luke McManus.

For full details of the 2025 programme see the Irish Film Festa website.

