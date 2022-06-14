Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Rome police sealed off an area around Porta Maggiore on Tuesday after part of one of the arches at the monumental Roman gateway became dislodged and fell to the ground.

The incident occurred at around 06.15 at the intersection between Piazzale Labicano and Porta Maggiore, a bustling junction for city buses and trams.

Porta Maggiore, or Porta Prenestina, was erected in 52 AD by Emperor Claudius at the crossroads of the two ancient roads leading to Preneste and Labici.

One of Rome's eastern gates, Porta Maggiore was incorporated into the Aurelian Walls in 271 by Emperor Aurelian.

Photo Il Messaggero