Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Rome police sealed off an area around Porta Maggiore on Tuesday after part of one of the arches at the monumental Roman gateway became dislodged and fell to the ground.

The incident occurred at around 06.15 at the intersection between Piazzale Labicano and Porta Maggiore, a bustling junction for city buses and trams.

Porta Maggiore, or Porta Prenestina, was erected in 52 AD by Emperor Claudius at the crossroads of the two ancient roads leading to Preneste and Labici.

One of Rome's eastern gates, Porta Maggiore was incorporated into the Aurelian Walls in 271 by Emperor Aurelian.

Photo Il Messaggero

General Info

Address Piazza di Porta Maggiore, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Piazza di Porta Maggiore, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77065
Previous article Italian rock star Vasco Rossi to receive Rome's top honour

RELATED ARTICLES

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem
History

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome
History

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday
History

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today
History

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday
History

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?
History

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday
History

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill
History

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Rome celebrates 2,775th birthday in 2022
History

Rome celebrates 2,775th birthday in 2022

Rome remembers the Fosse Ardeatine massacre
History

Rome remembers the Fosse Ardeatine massacre

Ides of March: Rome remembers Julius Caesar
History

Ides of March: Rome remembers Julius Caesar