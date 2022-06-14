Keep an eye on the sky for the strawberry supermoon
It’s the second Supermoon of the year. We will have actually seen four in a row between spring and summer of 2022.The one on 14 June is the last one before the summer solstice. In the culture of the ancient peoples of North America it was named the Strawberry Moon because it coincided with the time of strawberry picking.
In European traditions, it coincides instead with mead, a drink that comes from the fermentation of honey that was given to couples in their first month of marriage.
"The Supermoon will appear about 7 percent larger and a little brighter than average, but only an experienced observer would be able to tell," explained Gianluca Masi, astrophysicist, science manager of the Virtual Telescope Project.
"During twilight, residual sunlight allows us to admire the earth's landscape as the full moon rises or sets over the horizon. At night its light is very intense, almost dazzling, compared to the very discreet light of the landscape. As it rises or sets, the moon is projected behind buildings and landscape elements, generating the feeling that its disk is larger, but this is only an optical illusion, due precisely to the presence in the field of view in terms of comparison."
