Where to Study Abroad in Rome

Thousands of international students travel to Italy's capital every year to deep dive into the art and language and soak up the history.Study Abroad programs provide an essential supplement to education that equips future leaders in all sectors to address urgent issues shared across cultures.
If you are looking to change your perspective, develop skills outside of a classroom setting, and learn more about yourself, all while working toward a university degree in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, explore the study abroad programs on our list below.
1. American University of Rome – AURThe American University of Rome
Located on the Janiculum Hill, AUR welcomes students from around the world to apply for both short term and semester courses that are accepted by accredited universities in the United States and elsewhere.
2. Temple UniversityTemple University
Is your goal to double your study abroad experience in Rome by combining an internship on your own time?
Then Temple Rome is the program for you - in addition to Temple Rome's four academic courses in Architecture/Landscape Architecture, Liberal Arts and Italian Studies, Visual Arts, and International Affairs, you can also add an internship to the course.
3. St. John’s UniversitySt. John’s University Rome
With a wonderful campus in Prati close to the Vatican, this world- class Catholic university offers both undergraduate short- term study abroad programs as well as a Master’s program.
With an emphasis on the advantages a global experience can provide, the study abroad classes are tailored to fulfil credit requirements across a variety of majors.
4. AIFS AbroadLooking for a study abroad experience in Rome that includes excursions around Italy?
The AIFS abroad programs are specialised in certain areas of study (i.e. European Architecture or European Cinema) and emphasise student welfare.
5. Roma Tre Law SchoolRoma Tre Law School
Set in the vibrant and youthful Ostiense neighbourhood of Rome, The Roma Tre Law School proposes a strong English language law program with a focus on internationalisation and international relations.
6. Loyola University Chicago John Felice Rome CenterJohn Felice Rome Center
With a beautiful campus in Monte Mario, Loyola University Chicago John Felice Rome Center is not centrally located but is surrounded by prestigious addresses and greenery.
The study abroad program welcomes applications from qualified students enrolled in an accredited, baccalaureate-granting college or university in the United States.
Here you will find a close knit community aimed at full immersion in Italian culture.