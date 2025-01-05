Vatican opens fifth Holy Door for Jubilee in Rome

Fifth and final Holy Door opens in Rome.

The holy door at the Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls was opened on Sunday morning as part of solemn events to mark the start of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The rite was performed by Cardinal James Michael Harvey, archpriest of the basilica, in the fifth and final such event for Jubilee Year which launched on Christmas Eve when Pope Francis opened holy doors at St Peter's.

This was followed by the opening of Holy Doors at Rebibbia prison on 26 December, and at the papal basilicas of San Giovanni in Laterano and Santa Maria Maggiore on 29 December and 1 January respectively.

The Holy Doors at the papal basilicas will remain open throughout Jubilee Year, offering the chance of obtaining a plenary indulgence for the faithful who pass through.

The city is currently redeveloping the grounds around St Paul's Outside the Walls, including new walkways, green areas and a tourist information point, with works due for completion in March.

More than 32 million visitors are expected to arrive in Rome over the course of Jubilee Year.