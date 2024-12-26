13.6 C
  3. Pope Francis opens Holy Door at Rome prison for Jubilee Year
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis opens Holy Door at Rome prison for Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pontiff brings message of hope to prisoners at Rebibbia.

Pope Francis opened a Holy Door at Rome's Rebibbia prison on Thursday as part of ceremonies to mark the Vatican's Jubilee Year which the pontiff launched on Christmas Eve.

Standing up from his wheelchair, Francis knocked on the bronze door at the chapel in Rebibbia jail before walking inside, in a historic ceremony attended by 300 people including about 100 prisoners as well as Italy's justice minister Carlo Nordio and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

“I opened the first Holy Door at Christmas in St Peter’s but I wanted the second one to be here, in a prison" - the pontiff said - “I wanted each of us here, inside and out, to have the opportunity to throw open the doors of our hearts and understand that hope does not disappoint.”

Using the metaphor of a rope tied to an anchor to describe hope, Francis urged the prisoners not to lose hope and to hold on to the rope even if it sometimes hurts their hands.

"I pray for you every day" - the 88-year-old pope told the prisoners - "It's not a figure of speech, I think of you and I pray for you".

The holy door at Rebibbia is one of only five that the pontiff will open to mark the Jubilee Year which is dedicated to hope.

Since becoming pope in 2013 Francis has made numerous visits to Rebibbia, including as part of a Holy Thursday tradition in which he washes the feet of prisoners.

In the coming days the pope will open holy doors at the papal basilicas of San Giovanni in Laterano, Santa Maria Maggiore and St Paul's Outside the Walls.

Faithful who pass through these holy doors during Jubilee Year can obtain a plenary indulgence, a form of forgiveness of sins, in a special grace granted by the Catholic Church.

Vatican jubilees take place every 25 years and the current celebration is expected to bring about 32 million pilgrims and tourists to Rome in 2025.

Photo Vatican News

