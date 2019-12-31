New Year in Rome: public transport

Public transport timetable in Rome on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

On New Year's Eve all metro services in Rome run until 02.30 at night (early hours of 1 January), substituted from 02.30 until 08.00 with night buses.

Due to street closures in the Circus Maximus area, those who wish to reach the Festa di Roma celebrations on New Year's Eve are advised to take the Metro B to Circo Massimo station.

On New Year's Day, 1 January 2020, the entire public transport network resumes at 08.00 and follows the normal festivo timetable.

