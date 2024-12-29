Rome unveils new-look piazza at Lateran Basilica for Jubilee Year

Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar of Rome, opens Holy Door at Lateran Basilica.

Rome unveiled the new-look piazza in front of the papal Archbasilica of St John Lateran on Saturday as part of works for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

With its new paving, lights, ground-level fountains and greenery, the revamped piazza was inaugurated by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri who hailed the new look as being “more suited to a historic basilica like San Giovanni in Laterano".

The inauguration came ahead of the opening of the basilica's Holy Door on Sunday by the vicar of Rome, Baldo Reina - the third such event for Jubilee Year after Pope Francis opened holy doors at St Peter's and Rebibbia prison.

Works began in April at the 18,000 sqm site outside the landmark Basilica di San Giovanni in Laterano which is currently celebrating its 1,700th anniversary.

The €15 million project, carried out by Rome's infrastructure development and urban maintenance department, is set to conclude in February however the piazza will remain open to the public as the final works are completed.

The redevelopment scheme is one of several major Jubilee projects to be completed in recent days, including the pedestrianisation of Piazza Pia near the Vatican.

Earlier this year Italy's annual May Day concert left behind its traditional venue outside the basilica, moving to the Circus Maximus, however the concert will return to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano as of next year.

Photo La Repubblica