15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 29 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome unveils new-look piazza at Lateran Basilica for Jubilee Year
News Jubilee in Rome

Rome unveils new-look piazza at Lateran Basilica for Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar of Rome, opens Holy Door at Lateran Basilica.

Rome unveiled the new-look piazza in front of the papal Archbasilica of St John Lateran on Saturday as part of works for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

With its new paving, lights, ground-level fountains and greenery, the revamped piazza was inaugurated by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri who hailed the new look as being “more suited to a historic basilica like San Giovanni in Laterano".

The inauguration came ahead of the opening of the basilica's Holy Door on Sunday by the vicar of Rome, Baldo Reina - the third such event for Jubilee Year after Pope Francis opened holy doors at St Peter's and Rebibbia prison.

Works began in April at the 18,000 sqm site outside the landmark Basilica di San Giovanni in Laterano which is currently celebrating its 1,700th anniversary.

The €15 million project, carried out by Rome's infrastructure development and urban maintenance department, is set to conclude in February however the piazza will remain open to the public as the final works are completed.

The redevelopment scheme is one of several major Jubilee projects to be completed in recent days, including the pedestrianisation of Piazza Pia near the Vatican.

Earlier this year Italy's annual May Day concert left behind its traditional venue outside the basilica, moving to the Circus Maximus, however the concert will return to Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano as of next year.

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address P.za. San Giovanni In Laterano, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome unveils new-look piazza at Lateran Basilica for Jubilee Year

P.za. San Giovanni In Laterano, Roma RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
Temple Trey Nov to Jan H3 1920x190
Temple Trey Nov to Jan H3 1920x190
Temple Trey Nov to Jan H3 1920x190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis opens Holy Door at Rome prison for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis to launch Jubilee Year in Rome on Christmas Eve

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Piazza Pia: Rome unveils flagship Jubilee project near Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

100 Presepi: Rome's Christmas Crib exhibition in St Peter's

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome unveils restored fountains ahead of Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome opens new museum with Chagall masterpiece

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to set up live webcams at St Peter's for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome on track to complete Jubilee projects on time, mayor says

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -