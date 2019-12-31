Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome mayor bans use of firecrackers and bangers over New Year.

Rome has banned the use of firecrackers, bangers, rockets and other explosive material from 31 December until midnight on 1 January 2020.

Those who fail to comply with the New Year legislation, signed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi, risk fines of up to €500 in addition to having their fireworks confiscated.

The ban on petardi and botti, which was announced on 30 December and covers the entire area of Rome, excludes the use of safer and less noisy fireworks.

The mayor says the order is in place for the safety of Rome residents, particularly children, as well as to avoid negative effects on pets and damage to the city's archaeological heritage.

The city will hold its official fireworks display over Circus Maximus as part of the Festa di Roma celebrations.