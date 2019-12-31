Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome mayor bans use of firecrackers and bangers over New Year.

Rome has banned the use of firecrackers, bangers, rockets and other explosive material from 31 December until midnight on 1 January 2020.

Those who fail to comply with the New Year legislation, signed by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi, risk fines of up to €500 in addition to having their fireworks confiscated.

The ban on petardi and botti, which was announced on 30 December and covers the entire area of Rome, excludes the use of safer and less noisy fireworks.

The mayor says the order is in place for the safety of Rome residents, particularly children, as well as to avoid negative effects on pets and damage to the city's archaeological heritage.

The city will hold its official fireworks display over Circus Maximus as part of the Festa di Roma celebrations.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68974
Previous article Where to find the best pizza in Rome
Next article New Year in Rome: public transport

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor
City

Rome can dream again in 2020 says mayor

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market
City

Rome reopens Piazza Navona Christmas Market

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal
City

Statue of Goddess Diana appears in Rome canal

Rome closes city parks due to high winds
City

Rome closes city parks due to high winds

Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio
City

Rome: two girls run over and killed at Ponte Milvio

Rome weather alert: high winds expected
City

Rome weather alert: high winds expected

Rome reopens parks and cemeteries
City

Rome reopens parks and cemeteries

Rome closes city parks for three days
City

Rome closes city parks for three days

Rome mayor: avoid travel on Friday 13th
City

Rome mayor: avoid travel on Friday 13th

Rome schools closed on Friday 13 December
Education

Rome schools closed on Friday 13 December

Rome has one of the world's most beautiful streets
City

Rome has one of the world's most beautiful streets

Rome to evict Vivi Bistrot from Villa Pamphilj
City

Rome to evict Vivi Bistrot from Villa Pamphilj

Rome unearths 2,000-year-old timbers from France
City

Rome unearths 2,000-year-old timbers from France

Rome reclaims slopes of Capitoline Hill
City

Rome reclaims slopes of Capitoline Hill

Rome: racial-law victims' street plaques vandalised
City

Rome: racial-law victims' street plaques vandalised