Rome unveils new line-up for free New Year’s Eve concert

By: Wanted in Rome

City reveals new concert line-up to ring in 2025 after Tony Effe fiasco.

Rome has announced a new line-up for a free New Year's Eve concert at the Circus Maximus after the original headline acts walked out amid a controversy over the rapper Tony Effe.

The diverse new line-up, announced on Friday evening, features dj and producer Gabry Ponte, Culture Club with Boy George, and Italian prog rock band PFM.

Other acts include Orchestraccia and the Orchestra Popolare La Notte della Taranta.

Rome's original concert plans were left in disarray last week after the city suddenly found itself without any headline acts for New Year's Eve.

The controversy centred on Tony Effe's sexist and violent lyrics, with politicians and women's groups calling for him to be axed from the concert programme.

In the end Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri asked Tony Effe to take a "step back" to avoid creating "division" on New Year's Eve, underlining that the concert was being paid for with public funds.

Rome's New Year's Eve plans were torpedoed however when the two other headline acts Mahmood and Mara Sattei pulled out in solidarity with Tony Effe, accusing the city of censorship.

Tony Effe subsequently announced a concert at the Palaeur, with all 8,000 tickets at the discount price of €10 selling out.

The city's free New Year's Eve concert will kick off at 21.30 on 31 December, with djs keeping the party going into the wee hours of New Year's Day.

For full concert details see the city's website.

Photo La Repubblica

