Rome to hold free New Year's Eve concert at Circus Maximus

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New Year's Eve concert line-up to include Blanco, Lazza and Michielin.

Rome will ring in the New Year with a free concert in the Circus Maximus featuring Blanco, Lazza and Michielin, the city has announced.

The Roma 2024. You are here concert on 31 December will kick off at 21.30, with a dj set by Dimensione Suono Roma keeping the party going into the wee hours.

"We are sure it will be a great success" - Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday - "even more than last year."

The city's tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato said he hopes that people will travel from outside of Rome for the New Year's Eve concert which will be broadcast live on Radio RDS.

Rome buses and trams will operate until 21.00 on New Year's Eve while the subways will stay open until 02.30 on 1 January 2024, New Year's Day.

The night buses nMA, nMB, nMB1, nMC, nME will circulate until 08.00 on 1 January, when Rome's entire public transport network will come into service.

