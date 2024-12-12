Italy public transport strike on Friday reverts to 24 hours after court ruling

Friday strike reverts to original timetable after transport minister sought to limit protest.

An Italian court has overturned a government order reducing to four hours a planned 24-hour public transport strike on Friday, ruling in favour of the USB union following an appeal.

The regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio on Thursday ruled against deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini who had issued the order to reduce the strike.

The court ruled that there were no adequate reasons to back such an order, in the absence of a request from Italy's strike watchdog, and noted that the strike would not affect guaranteed time-slots for commuters.

Last month the same court rejected an appeal filed by several trade unions against an injunction issued by Salvini to curb a national strike in protest against the budget.

Thursday's ruling was welcomed by the USB which had earlier vowed to defy Salvini's order and go ahead with the 24-hour strike in protest against the "dramatic worsening of working conditions".

In a social media post following the ruling, USB wrote: "This time the victory is ours: workers’ rights and democracy have won against the arrogance of power."

Salvini, who on Wednesday said that he would table new rules on strikes at the next cabinet meeting, reacted angrily to the news of the court ruling.

Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile per difendere il diritto alla mobilità degli italiani. Per l’ennesimo venerdì di caos e disagi, i cittadini potranno ringraziare un giudice del Tar del Lazio. pic.twitter.com/8vmWJYoLF1— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) December 12, 2024

"We have done everything possible to defend the right to mobility of Italians" - Salvini wrote on X - "For the umpteenth Friday of chaos and inconvenience, citizens can thank a judge of the Lazio adminstrative court."

The ruling means that the strike will now revert to the original 24-hour timetable.

Train services are set to be affected from 21.00 on Thursday 12 December until the same time the next evening, resulting in cancellations and changes.

The strike is set to affect long-distance, regional and local rail journeys, operated by Trenitalia and Italo, whose websites contain information about guaranteed services.

The nationwide protest, which will impact the healthcare and education sectors in addition to public transport, will affect trains, metro, buses, taxis and ferries but will exclude the airline sector.

The strike will also impact subway, bus and tram services in cities across Italy.

Rome's public transport services will be at risk from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 to end of service, according to the ATAC website, with ATM public transport services in Milan set to be affected from 08.45 to 15.00 and from 18.00 until end of service.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.