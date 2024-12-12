Italy public transport strike on Friday cut to four hours

Salvini says he will table new rules on strikes at next cabinet meeting.

A planned 24-hour general strike affecting public transport in Italy on Friday 13 December has been reduced to four hours following a government order.

The USB transport union initially said that it would not respect the injunction issued by deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini, and that the 24-hour protest would go ahead as scheduled.

However, following the order, public transport companies including Trenitalia have updated their timetables for the nationwide strike, which will also affect education and healthcare services.

The industrial action, which is set to affect trains, metro, buses, taxis and ferries but not the airline sector, was organised to protest against the "dramatic worsening of working conditions”.

Railway staff are scheduled to strike from 09.00 to 13.00, resulting in possible "cancellations and changes" to rail services operated by Trenitalia, according to its website. Italo services will also be affected. The strike will impact long-distance, regional and local rail services.

Trenitalia informs that from 9am to 1pm on December 13th, due to a national strike, rail connections to and from Fiumicino Airport may experience delays or cancellations https://t.co/ASdSJqZoZB pic.twitter.com/6K0KMcEImF— Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) December 12, 2024

The strike will also impact the local public transport sector in cities across Italy, affecting subway, bus and tram services.

Rome's public transport services will be at risk from 09.00 to 13.00, according to the ATAC website, with the ATM public transport services in Milan to be affected during the same hours.

Other services

Salvini's injunction affects public transport only. The general strike will impact other public and private sectors over 24 hours on Friday, including healthcare, education and taxis.

In the case of healthcare, non-emergency services and diagnostic tests could be cancelled, while schools could be impacted by cleaning, catering and bus services.

Salvini clashes with unions

Salvini has used the same injunction mechanism several times to curb strikes in the past, a tactic that infuriates trade unions.

USB Trasporti secretary Francesco Staccioli said on Tuesday that the union's strike action was legitimate and in line with "the most stringent legislation in Europe".

Salvini said that while the right to strike was enshrined in the constitution, he would be tabling new rules governing strikes at the next cabinet meeting.

"If you have to have a strike a day, because since this government took office we have reached a 1,000 strikes" - Salvini argued - "it means that the strike as a tool no longer works".

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website. Photo credit: Andrei Antipov / Shutterstock.com.