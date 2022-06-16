Covid: Italy extends mask mandate on public transport

Italy lifts covid mask rules for cinemas and theatres.

The Italian government on Wednesday approved measures to extend the mask mandate on public transport, with the possible exception of planes, until 30 September.

The ordinance was signed by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza - currently in isolation after testing positive for covid - following a cabinet meeting.

Public transport

The move, reported by Italian media the night before Italy's last covid restrictions expired, means that commuters will still be required to wear FFP2 masks on buses, trains, subways, trams and ferries.

Planes

Discussions continue regarding the possible lifting of Italy's mask mandate on planes, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera, and no official announcement has been made yet.

Cinemas and theatres

From 16 June the mask requirement will no longer apply in cinemas, theatres and indoor sporting events.

Compulsory vaccination for over-50s

The covid vaccination obligation for the over-50s is no longer in force as of 16 June.

Schools

Students undertaking Italy's high-school maturità and terza media exams are not obliged to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.

Workplace

The wearing of masks in public workplaces is no longer mandatory as of 16 June however for private sector workers the mask mandate remains in force until 30 June.

Hospitals

Masks will continue to be obligatory in hospitals, care homes and healthcare facilities, while the covid vaccination obligation remains in place for healthcare workers.

Churches

Separately, masks will no longer be mandatory in churches and holy water fonts can be used once again, according to guidelines issued on Wednesday by Italy's bishops' conference.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy see the health ministry websitePhoto Il Giorno.

