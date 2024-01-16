15.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 16 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Paola Cortellesi receives Rome's highest honour
News Culture

Paola Cortellesi receives Rome's highest honour

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome awards Cortellesi the Lupa Capitolina.

Rome actress Paola Cortellesi on Tuesday received the Lupa Capitolina, the city's top honour, following the smash-hit success of her directorial debut C’è ancora domani.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed Cortellesi to a crowded Giulio Cesare hall where he presented her with the prestigious award.

"You have been able to tell the story of our city in many films and we are happy to give you this Lupa at a beautiful moment in your career, in which you have created a film that is enjoying unprecedented success with the public", Gualtieri said in reference to C’è ancora domani.

Paying tribute to her family, Cortellesi said she was honoured to receive the award, adding: "I am particularly honoured because I am Roman, because this is my home."

In a post on X, Gualtieri said the award was in recognition of Cortellesi's "precious artistic contribution and her deep bond with Rome", thanking her for "helping us to better understand who we are".

Cortellesi's black and white movie, whose title in English is There's Still Tomorrow, has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing Italian films ever in Italy's cinemas since its release last October.

The neorealist-style movie follows the domestic struggles of an abused housewife in post-war Rome, confronting issues related to patriarchy and women's empowerment.

The film struck a particular chord in Italy following the brutal murder of student Giulia Cecchettin last November and helped to spur a national debate on violence against women.

Photo Roma Capitale

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Tourist returns 'cursed' stones to Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy culture official under investigation over stolen painting

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

Art and Science in the Rome of Urban VIII

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Christmas and New Year in Rome's Museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

There's Still Tomorrow: Paola Cortellesi film is smash hit in Italian cinemas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -