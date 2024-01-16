Daniele De Rossi replaces José Mourinho as Roma coach

De Rossi takes over from Mourinho at AS Roma.

AS Roma legend Daniele De Rossi was appointed head coach of the Rome club on Tuesday, hours after José Mourinho was sacked from the position after a poor start to the season.

The widely-anticipated news, confirmed in a statement by the club, will see De Rossi take up the role until 30 June 2024.

De Rossi, 40, returns to his home-team four years after hanging up his boots following a glittering career with Roma.

AS Roma are pleased to confirm that Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as head coach until 30 June 2024.



Welcome home, Daniele!



https://t.co/7e6RgE4dmA#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/2GWqAEGnKY — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2024

Welcoming him back to AS Roma, the club's owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin hailed De Rossi's "leadership and ambition that have always defined him", expressing the hope that it can "prove decisive in achieving the team's objectives until the end of the season.”

“We were aware of Daniele’s unbreakable bond with the club, but his enthusiasm for accepting the position for the next few months convinced us even more of his ability to be a guide for the players and a proud representative of the club's values", the Friedkins said, adding: "Welcome home, Daniele.”

Earlier on Tuesday the club's owners paid tribute to Mourinho's "passion and efforts" but stressed their belief "that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club."

Photo credit: kivnl / Shutterstock.com