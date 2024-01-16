14 C
AS Roma sack manager José Mourinho

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mourinho had been with AS Roma since May 2021.

AS Roma have sacked José Mourinho as manager with immediate effect, the Rome club announced on Tuesday, following a recent poor run by the Serie A side.

"AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect" - the club said in a statement - "Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently."

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin confirmed Mourinho's dismissal in a statement which reads: "We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club. We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."

Mourinho, 60, took over from Paulo Fonseca as Roma manager in May 2021 and guided them to the Europa League final during the 2022/23 campaign before narrowly losing out to Sevilla on penalties.

Roma also won the inaugural Europa Conference League in May 2022 in the club's first major European success in more than 60 years.

However Roma has had a disappointing first half to the current season, dropping to ninth in the Serie A table, with the Portuguese coach coming in for increasing criticism.

Last week Roma were eliminated from the Coppa Italia in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio while on Sunday they lost 3-1 to AC Milan in their seventh defeat from games so far this season.

Photo: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

