Jose Mourinho to take over as AS Roma manager

Mourinho to replace Fonseca as manager of the Serie A side.

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new manager of AS Roma and will take over from Paulo Fonseca when he steps down from the Italian club at the end of the season.

A statement issued by AS Roma on 4 May reads: "The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season."

Mourinho was sacked abruptly by Tottenham last month after a disappointing season, just days before the English League Cup final.

"After meetings with the ownership, I immediately understood their ambitions for Roma. Together we want to build a winning project" - Mourimho is quoted by AS Roma on social media - “The incredible passion of the fans convinced me to accept the job. I can't wait to start next season. Daje Roma!"
