Pantheon cancels rose petal ceremony for second year

Pentecost tradition in Rome is cancelled in 2021 due to covid-19.

The spectacular tradition of rose petals fluttering down through the oculus of the Pantheon, which normally takes place on the Feast of Pentecost, has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to covid-19.

The ancient ceremony involves fire-fighters dropping tens of thousands of rose petals 43 metres into the interior of the Pantheon, symbolising the Holy Spirit’s descent to Earth.

The event normally attracts large crowds, with queues often forming early in the morning and stretching several blocks away from the Pantheon which usually admits around 800 people.

However this year the church authorities have decided to cancel the hugely popular spectacle, according to an announcement published on the S. Maria ad Martyres website.

The Pantheon recently reopened to visitors following an extended closure due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions. The Feast of Pentecost takes place on 23 May in 2021.

 

