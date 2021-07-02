José Mourinho arrives in Rome

New AS Roma manager lands in Rome on jet piloted by club’s owner.

José Mourinho, the new manager of Italian football side AS Roma, landed in the Italian capital on Friday afternoon on board a private jet piloted by the owner of the Serie A club, Dan Friedkin.

Mourinho - known to many by his self-appointed moniker 'The Special One' - was greeted by cheering Roma fans after he touched down in Ciampino airport just after 14.30.

Friedkin, who bought the club from fellow American billionaire James Pallotta last year, flew to Portugal personally to collect the club’s new manager.

After saluting fans from a distance at Ciampino, Mourinho travelled to the Roma training ground at Trigoria after which he will undergo the obligatory five-day quarantine due to spending some of the last 15 days in the UK.

The Portuguese ex-skipper of Tottenham Hotspur succeeds Paulo Fonseca, also from Portugal, who has completed his two-year run at Roma.

Mourinho, whose arrival in the Italian capital has been preceded by 'Special One' pizza, gelato and street art in his honour, posted on Instagram this afternoon: "Grazie mille, grazie di cuore. Daje Roma."

 
