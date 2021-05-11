Rome pays tribute to Mourinho with pizza and gelato

Mourinho gets Rome pizza and gelato named in his honour.

José Mourinho, the incoming manager of football team AS Roma, has been feted by Rome's street artists, pizza makers and artisan gelato producers, before he has even arrived in the capital.

First there was Harry Greb's mural of the Portuguese coach on board a Vespa which has seen Roma fans queue up for selfies since it appeared last week in Rome's Testaccio quarter.

Then there was the gelato produced in his honour by Gelati-amo, an artisan ice cream parlour in the city's Torre Angela area, which posted a picture of its creation on social media.

Titled "Special One," after Mourinho's self-awarded moniker, the gelato combines the "freshness of citrus fruits with the sweetness of white chocolate," reports Gazzetto dello Sport.

The initiative was appreciated by Mourinho who - bearing in mind his new club's colours - replied: "I would like the mango (yellow) and strawberry (red) flavours, can it be done?".

His query was met with an enthusiastic response: "Of course Mister, as soon as you come to Rome we are happy to let you try it."

After the street art and gelato it was the turn of pizza.

"A Mouri’, a Roma prima der gelato, ce vole la pizza" was the post from pizzaiolo Daniele Frontoni, informing Mourinho in Roman dialect that pizza is required before gelato.

The proposal from Frontoni, who comes from a dynasty of Roman pizza makers, has already got the thumbs up from AS Roma legend Francesco Totti but is awaiting approval from the Special One.

So what are the ingredients in Frontoni's recipe for the Pizza Mourinho? Yellow and red peppers, anchovies, pangratto and Roman mint.

Photo Daniele Frontoni - RomaToday

