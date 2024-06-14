Where to watch Euro 2024 matches in Rome

Germany hosts Euro 2024 football tournament from 14 June to 14 July.

Football fans in Rome who want to watch the Euro 2024 matches on the big screen have plenty of choice, from outdoor festivals to pubs and restaurants around the city.

The biggest crowds are guaranteed for reigning Euro champions Italy who face Albania on Saturday 15 June, Spain on Thursday 20 June and Croatia on Monday 24 June, with all three matches kicking off at 21.00.

The Italian games will be shown by the Cinema in Piazza film festival on giant outdoor screens at two of its venues - Cervelletta and Monte Ciocci - as well as at the Notti di Cinema film festival in Piazza Vittorio and the Cinevillage Arena in Monteverde.

The Testaccio Estate summer festival at the Città dell’Altra Economia venue (ex-Mattatoio) will show all three Italian matches as well as the semi-final and final on two big outdoor screens. Entry is free, with street food, pizza and craft beer available.

The open-air Parco Appia summer event will also show the Italian games, with entry from Via dell'Almone 105, as will the Summer Festival at Villa Lazzaroni, with free entry to both venues.

Also showing the Italian games is Angeli Rock in the Ostiense area, which offers its customers a large space on four levels, including a panoramic terrace overlooking the Basilica of San Paolo; the games will also be screened at Rosti in Pigneto, at Monk Club in the Portonaccio area, and Ristorante Cugino at the Hoxton in Parioli. Booking advised for all four venues.

For those who wish to watch the Euro 2024 matches in a pub, there are multiple options in the city centre.

For the amount of screens, party atmosphere and commentary in English, it would be hard to beat Scholars Lounge just off Piazza Venezia - Rome's largest Irish pub and past winner of the world's Irish Pub of the Year.

The Fiddler’s Elbow and the Druid’s Den - Rome's oldest and third-oldest Irish pub respectively - and Finnegans, all three of which are in the Monti quarter, will also screen the Euro 2024 games.

Other popular pubs showing the Euro games include the Abbey Theatre near Piazza Navona, The Highlander in the historic centre, and The Nag's Head near Piazza Venezia.

The Shamrock and Camden Town - two Irish pubs on opposite sides of the Colosseum - both provide a lively atmosphere, with match commentary in Italian.

For those in Italy who want to watch the Euro 2024 tournament from the comfort of their homes, the games will be screened by the state broadcaster on Rai1, Rai2, RaiSport and via streaming platform RaiPlay as well as on Sky Sport Italia.

Photo ANSA