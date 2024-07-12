Italy launches new night train from Rome to Puglia this summer

Espresso Salento to run on select dates in summer 2024.

Italy is launching a new express overnight rail service between Rome and the southern Puglia region, as part of a tourist train initiative, on select dates this summer.

The Espresso Salento, one of the latest FS Treni Turistici Italiani services, will connect the Italian capital with the Puglia city of Lecce, starting from 18 July.

In a statement, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane said the new route is designed to link Rome with the busy summer destination "in a sustainable way, making the journey itself part of the holiday".

Travellers depart from Rome at 21.10 and can kickstart their holiday by dining in the restaurant car, which also serves breakfast, before making their way to the sleeper carriage.

The train stops in Caserta and Foggia before proceeding southwards, with drop-off only stops planned in Bari, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli, Fasano, Ostuni, Carovigno, Brindisi and Lecce, where the train pulls in at 08.45 the next morning.

The rail service is scheduled on a limited number of days, travelling from Rome on Thursday 18 July, Thursday 25 July, Tuesday 13 August and Thursday 22 August.

Journeys from Lecce will depart from 19.45 (arriving in Rome at 10.20 the next day) on Friday 19 July, Friday 26 July, Wednesday 14 August and Friday 23 August.

For full details about the Espresso Salento see the FS Treni Turistici Italiani website.