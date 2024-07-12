34.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy launches new night train from Rome to Puglia this summer
News Travel

Italy launches new night train from Rome to Puglia this summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Espresso Salento to run on select dates in summer 2024.

Italy is launching a new express overnight rail service between Rome and the southern Puglia region, as part of a tourist train initiative, on select dates this summer.

The Espresso Salento, one of the latest FS Treni Turistici Italiani services, will connect the Italian capital with the Puglia city of Lecce, starting from 18 July.

In a statement, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane said the new route is designed to link Rome with the busy summer destination "in a sustainable way, making the journey itself part of the holiday".

Travellers depart from Rome at 21.10 and can kickstart their holiday by dining in the restaurant car, which also serves breakfast, before making their way to the sleeper carriage.

The train stops in Caserta and Foggia before proceeding southwards, with drop-off only stops planned in Bari, Polignano a Mare, Monopoli, Fasano, Ostuni, Carovigno, Brindisi and Lecce, where the train pulls in at 08.45 the next morning.

The rail service is scheduled on a limited number of days, travelling from Rome on Thursday 18 July, Thursday 25 July, Tuesday 13 August and Thursday 22 August.

Journeys from Lecce will depart from 19.45 (arriving in Rome at 10.20 the next day) on Friday 19 July, Friday 26 July, Wednesday 14 August and Friday 23 August.

For full details about the Espresso Salento see the FS Treni Turistici Italiani website.

General Info

Address Province of Lecce, Italy

View on Map

Italy launches new night train from Rome to Puglia this summer

Province of Lecce, Italy

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Getting to Italy's Amalfi Coast just got easier with new airport

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's Stromboli volcano on red alert as Etna eruption shuts Catania airport

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for sixth time

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Friday 5 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces train strike on weekend of 6-7 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

In Italy's Lazio region, young people travel free by bus and rail this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

ITA Airways makes dog travel in Italy easier with new weight limit

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italo and Uber join forces to offer new travel service in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -