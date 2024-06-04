24.8 C
News Sport

Jannik Sinner to be Italy's first World No. 1 in tennis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sinner makes sporting history for Italy.

Jannik Sinner will become the World No.1 in men's tennis, the first Italian to hold the title, after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday.

The Serbian 24-time Grand Slam winner pulled out after hurting his right knee in Monday’s five-set win over Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, with the No. 1 title passing automatically to Sinner.

Sinner, 22, won the Australian Open last January beating Daniil Medvedev to clinch his first Grand Slam title.

Sinner will officially be the world No. 1 from Monday 10 June, becoming the 29th tennis champion to hold the title since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

On being told the news, Sinner said it is "everyone's dream to become number 1 in the world but at the same time I'm sorry to see Novak like this, I wish him a speedy recovery".

Photo credit: Janet McIntyre / Shutterstock.com.

