Nutella Ice Cream goes on sale in Italy this summer

Ferrero celebrates 60 years of Nutella with new gelato.

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero is launching Nutella Ice Cream this summer, with supermarkets in Italy stocking the new gelato treat from the start of June.

The ice cream version of the hugely popular hazelnut chocolate spread comes three years after the company launched Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello ice cream sticks and Estathé Ice lollies.

The launch of Nutella Ice Cream, which will be sold in a 230g tub with a retail price of €4.99, follows the 60th anniversary of Nutella which first went on sale in Italy on 20 April 1964.

Describing it as a "frozen delight", Ferrero region ice cream marketing manager Alessandro Paleni said the new gelato combines the "iconic and familiar taste" of Nutella with "a surprising twist of textures inside".

Five years ago Ferrero launched Nutella Biscuits in Italy, selling 47 million packets in its first year and initially struggling to keep up with the huge demand.