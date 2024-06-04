25.6 C
News Transport

Italy taxi drivers call off strike on 5-6 June

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Taxi unions to meet government for fresh talks.

Italian trade unions representing taxi drivers on Tuesday suspended plans to hold a two-day strike on 5-6 June after the transport ministry agreed to hold fresh talks.

Unions are now scheduled to meet with the government on 17 June to discuss their opposition to sector deregulation and the granting of new taxi licenses.

Last week the powerful taxi unions said they had been "forced" to call the industrial action after transport officials failed to convene them for further negotiations following a strike earlier in May.

The now-suspended strike had been scheduled in the run-up to elections for the European Parliament later this week.

