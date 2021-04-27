Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Mr. Go arrives in Rome and offers three-minute pizza 24 hours a day.

A vending machine that can make a pizza, in just three minutes, has been raising eyebrows in Rome since it was installed near Piazza Bologna in recent days.

The pizza dispenser, called Mr. Go, is active around the clock and offers four flavours: margherita, quattro formaggi, diavola, and pancetta.

Prices range from €4.50 to €6. Just insert the coins or banknotes and select the flavour, with the option of choosing a drink as well: water, Fanta, Coca Cola, Sprite, beer or tea.

In three minutes the machine is capable of kneading, seasoning and cooking the pizza which is then presented to the customer in a box.

The ingredients are "of the highest quality" according to the Mr. Go website which states the company's goal of creating a chain of pizza vending machines.

However it remains to be seen if Mr. Go will manage to take a slice of the pizza market in Rome, a city with strong links to the pizza a taglio culture.

On social media many Romans have already voiced their suspicion of the three-minute pizza machine; others don't see a problem and have reminded the purists that the city's supermarkets already sell frozen pizza.

For those interested in seeing for themselves, Mr. Go is located on Via Catania 2.