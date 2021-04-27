Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Mr. Go arrives in Rome and offers three-minute pizza 24 hours a day.

A vending machine that can make a pizza, in just three minutes, has been raising eyebrows in Rome since it was installed near Piazza Bologna in recent days.

The pizza dispenser, called Mr. Go, is active around the clock and offers four flavours: margherita, quattro formaggi, diavola, and pancetta.

Prices range from €4.50 to €6. Just insert the coins or banknotes and select the flavour, with the option of choosing a drink as well: water, Fanta, Coca Cola, Sprite, beer or tea.

In three minutes the machine is capable of kneading, seasoning and cooking the pizza which is then presented to the customer in a box.

The ingredients are "of the highest quality" according to the Mr. Go website which states the company's goal of creating a chain of pizza vending machines.

However it remains to be seen if Mr. Go will manage to take a slice of the pizza market in Rome, a city with strong links to the pizza a taglio culture.

On social media many Romans have already voiced their suspicion of the three-minute pizza machine; others don't see a problem and have reminded the purists that the city's supermarkets already sell frozen pizza.

For those interested in seeing for themselves, Mr. Go is located on Via Catania 2.

General Info

Address Via Catania, 2, 00161 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Via Catania, 2, 00161 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74489
Previous article Pompeii reopens to visitors after covid-19 shutdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests
Food

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021
Food

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake
Food

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake

What is Burrata
Food

What is Burrata

Food deliveries in Rome
Food

Food deliveries in Rome

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes
Food

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times
Food

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic
Food

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic

Rome master chef creates a stir with lasagna toothpaste
Food

Rome master chef creates a stir with lasagna toothpaste

A taste of ancient Rome: organic olive oil from the Palatine Hill
Food

A taste of ancient Rome: organic olive oil from the Palatine Hill

Barilla launches the 'Playlist Timer' on Spotify
Food

Barilla launches the 'Playlist Timer' on Spotify

Italian pasta company in hot water over colonial brand
Food

Italian pasta company in hot water over colonial brand

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome
Food

Domino's Pizza launches in Rome

Novello wine close to extinction in the Castelli region
Food

Novello wine close to extinction in the Castelli region

Rome has two of the 100 Best Bars in the World
Food

Rome has two of the 100 Best Bars in the World