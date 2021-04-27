Pompeii reopens to visitors after covid-19 shutdown

Pompeii will be open to visitors Tuesday to Saturday until 7 June before opening every day.

Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens to the public on Tuesday 27 April, after being closed in recent months due to Italy's coronavirus restrictions.

Visitors will have access to Pompeii initially from Tuesday to Sunday, with Mondays closed, until 7 June, after which the site will be open every day until further notice.

On Saturdays and Sundays visits will only be possible with online booking, at least a day in advance, via the Ticketone website, however during the week visits can be booked on the same day, subject to availability.

Visitors can enter and exit the site, open from 09.00-19.00 with last admission 17.30, from the gate of Piazza Anfiteatro and Piazza Esedra.

The itinerary follows a sign-posted route around the ruins of the ancient Roman city, which was buried under a thick carpet of volcanic ash in 79 AD, in line with Italy's covid protocols.

The reopening of Pompeii comes a day after another of Italy's top tourist sites - the Colosseum - reopened to the public.

The Vatican Museums will reopen on 3 May, with the Uffizi Gallery in Florence reopening the next day.

The move comes as Italy relaxes its coronavirus restrictions across much of the country, with most regions now classified as lower-risk 'yellow' zones, with less stringent rules.

In addition to museums and archaeological sites, Italy's yellow zone status allows for the reopening of cinemas, theatres and live music venues, under strict conditions.

Photo: Andreas Wolochow / Shutterstock.com.