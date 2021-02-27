Pompeii discovers ancient processional carriage

Discovery of almost intact carriage hailed as unique in Italy.

The Pompeii archaeological park has announced the discovery of an ancient four-wheeled processional carriage, believed to have been used for an "artistocratic wedding ceremony," reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The discovery has been described as of "very great importance in advancing our knowledge of the ancient world," by outgoing Pompeii director Massimo Osanna, who told ANSA that the carriage may be a 'Pilentum', a vehicle used by the elites and only on ceremonial occasions.

"We had never seen one like this in Italy before" - Osanna said - "It can only be compared with a series of carriages found 15 years ago in a tomb in Thrace, in northern Greece, on the border with Bulgaria."

The find was made a few days ago during excavations at the suburban villa of Civita Giuliana near Pompeii which, last November, saw the discovery of the bodies of two men, possibly a master and his slave.

Mystery surrounds the carriage which is painted in red and covered in intricate bronze and tin medallion decorations "of an erotic nature," according to ANSA.

Photos courtesy Luigi Spina-Pompeii Archaeological Park

"We found the imprints of ears of wheat on the hardened ash taken from one of the two seats," said Osanna.

This detail, he explained to ANSA, could point to the cult of Ceres, who was honoured at Pompeii together with Venus, and therefore "the presence in the villa of a priestess of these cults."

However Osanna also said the wheat sheaves on the seat might represent a fertility augury and "could be evidence of a marriage celebrated shortly before, or which was ready to be celebrated."

In addition to exploring "one of the most significant villas of the Vesuvian area," the excavation project at Civita Giuliana is designed to bring an end to the pillaging of cultural heritage by tomb raiders who had dug an illegal network of tunnels in the area, according to the Pompeii archaeological park.

Pompeii has made the news several times in the last week, with the unveiling of the restored garden fresco in the Casa dei Ceii and the appointment of Gabriel Zuchtrigel to succeed Osanna.

For in-depth details, in English, about the extraordinary find, see the Pompeii Sites website. Photos Luigi Spina.

General Info

Address Via Villa dei Misteri, 1, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

View on Map

Pompeii discovers ancient processional carriage

Via Villa dei Misteri, 1, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73937
Previous article Rome to create 'Baroque-style' garden on Via Giulia

RELATED ARTICLES

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration
Culture

Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits
Culture

Rome's Galleria Colonna reopens for private visits

Rome remembers Keats on bicentenary of his death
Culture

Rome remembers Keats on bicentenary of his death

'The Death of Keats' by Luke Wright
Culture

'The Death of Keats' by Luke Wright

The death of John Keats
Culture

The death of John Keats

Italy appoints Gabriel Zuchtriegel as new Pompeii director
Culture

Italy appoints Gabriel Zuchtriegel as new Pompeii director

An Italian movie genre: the Cinepanettone
Culture

An Italian movie genre: the Cinepanettone

Rome reopens Palatine Museum
Culture

Rome reopens Palatine Museum

Rome exhibitions: what's on in February 2021
Culture

Rome exhibitions: what's on in February 2021

Rome museums free for Romans: Mayor asks Italy’s culture minister
Culture

Rome museums free for Romans: Mayor asks Italy’s culture minister

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition
Culture

Rome's Colosseum hosts Pompeii exhibition

Ostia is more than a backdrop in HBO’s series I May Destroy You
Culture

Ostia is more than a backdrop in HBO’s series I May Destroy You

Rome Opera House breaks new frontiers at MAXXI
Culture

Rome Opera House breaks new frontiers at MAXXI

Covid-19: Italy's museums see 75 per cent drop in visitors in 2020
Culture

Covid-19: Italy's museums see 75 per cent drop in visitors in 2020

Bulgari lights up Rome's Ara Pacis
Culture

Bulgari lights up Rome's Ara Pacis