Pompeii fresco in House of Ceii glows with vivid colours after restoration

It was relatively common to decorate gardens walls in the ancient city, according to the Pompeii archaeoglogical park, while the specific theme in this fresco may indicate an interest in the Egyptian world and the cult of Isis on behalf of the owner, believed to have been the magistrate Lucius Ceius Secundus.
Experts from the Pompeiii archaeological park restored the fresco both by hand and with laser technology, bringing back to life the vivid colours that had faded over the centuries.
There had been a progressive deterioration of the frescoes, especially in the lower parts most affected by humidity, compounded over the years by a lack of adequate maintenance and unsuitable restoration practices.
However, thanks to the recently completed works, the film of paint was cleaned using a laser, recovering significant sections of the fresco, particularly the botanical details.
Last week the Italian culture ministry appointed 39-year-old German archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel as the new director of Pompeii, succeeding Massimo Osanna who takes over as director of Italy's state museums.
Photos by Luigi Spina, courtesy Pompeii Archaeological Park.
