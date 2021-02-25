Lady Gaga seeks Rome base while filming Gucci movie

Singer-actress comes to Rome to begin filming Gucci movie directed by Ridley Scott.

Lady Gaga has arrived in Rome to start filming the new Ridley Scott movie about the Gucci 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani who was jailed for the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

The 11-time Grammy-winning singer, who achieved global fame with hits such as Poker Face and Bad Romance, will play Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in Scott's movie.

The arrival of the singer-actress in Rome comes after her dog-walker was shot last night in Hollywood, and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

The singer is offering a reward of half a million dollars for the return of her dogs, "no questions asked," according to CNN.

Lady Gaga is currently staying in a hotel in Rome but is said to be seeking a place to call her own during filming, with "talk of a penthouse between Monti and the Imperial Fora," according to newspaper La Repubblica.

The is the second film for Lady Gaga who co-starred in A star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper, and penned the hugely successful song Shallow from the movie's soundtrack.

Fresh from singing the American anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden , the star will join a stellar cast in Scott's movie, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

Lady Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani who was convicted of arranging the assassination of Maurizio Gucci outside his Milan office in 1995.

During her high-profile trial Reggiani gained the nickname "The Black Widow" and was sentenced to 29 years in prison. She served 18 years and was released in 2016.

Scott will film the movie in several different locations in Italy including Milan , Florence, Lake Como and Rome.

Last autumn Hollywod star Tom Cruise spent several weeks filming scenes in Rome for Mission: Impossible 7 , including car chases in Monti.