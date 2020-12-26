Italy: Pompeii to open ancient 'street food' diner to visitors

Pompeii will open up a newly unearthed thermopolium at Easter.

The Pompeii archaeological park has announced that it will open up a recently discovered thermopolium, a sort of ancient 'fast food' counter, with visits set to begin from Easter 2021.

The news follows the discovery of the L-shaped thermopolium, at the corner of Alley of the Balconies and Alley of the Silver Wedding at the Regio V site, in March 2019.

The newly unearthed thermopolium is noted for its well preserved, colourful frescoes portraying images of geese, a rooster and a dog, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Archaeologists have discovered an inlaid floor of polychrome marble, earthenware pots and have even clues about what was on the menu, with one paella-type dish including a mixture of "mammals, birds, fish and snails," reports ANSA.

They also unearthed the skeletons of two men and a dog, buried along with the rest of Pompeii in volcanic ash and pumice after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

Over the years archaeologists have excavated more than 80 thermopolia, an ancient version of Italy's tavole calde, which sold ready-to-eat food and were popular among the working classes and those who could not afford a private kitchen.

Photo Parco Pompei, Luigi Spina.

General Info

Address 80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Pompeii to open ancient 'street food' diner to visitors

80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's pilgrim routes
History

Rome's pilgrim routes

Italy: Pompeii unearths bodies of master and slave
History

Italy: Pompeii unearths bodies of master and slave

Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit
History

Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins
History

Pompeii grape harvest amid ancient Roman ruins

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 77 years ago
History

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 77 years ago

Rome unveils remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome unveils remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Falerii Novi: A Roman city revealed by radar
History

Falerii Novi: A Roman city revealed by radar

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

What did the Roman emperors actually look like?
History

What did the Roman emperors actually look like?

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue
History

Michelangelo in Rome: Where to find Moses statue

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism
History

Italy: Rome mayor says no to Museum of Fascism

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships
History

Italian town seeks damages for Nazi destruction of Caligula's ships

Rome lights up the Arch of Constantine
History

Rome lights up the Arch of Constantine

Pompeii's lost gardens bloom again
History

Pompeii's lost gardens bloom again